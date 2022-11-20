Mamata dials new Bengal Guv, exchanges pleasantries

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up C V Ananda Bose, the newly appointed governor of the state, and exchanged pleasantries with him, a senior official in the secretariat said on Saturday.

Banerjee telephoned Bose on Friday evening and spoke with him for around 10 minutes and they exchanged pleasantries during the conversation, the official said.

It was learnt that Bose has been proposed December 21 and 23 as two dates for taking oath.

He comes in place of Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Bose, a retired IAS officer, is yet to assume office as the new Governor of West Bengal.