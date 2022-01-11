Mamata dials BJP state chief Sukanta; wishes him speedy recovery, sends fruit basket

Kolkata: In a unique gesture Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and inquired about his health after the latter was admitted to a private hospital in the city with Covid.



Banerjee has also sent a fruit basket to Majumdar wishing him a speedy recovery. Majumdar was rushed to the hospital at around 7 pm on Sunday with mild fever, cough and cold. He was initially tested positive in a rapid test and later RT-PCR report also came positive.

The Banerjee-led government had been sending out fruit baskets for Covid-infected people in the state, a gesture that has been appreciated on social media by many.

TMC MP Saugata Roy, when approached by reporters, said Banerjee does not take into account political identities during the time of crisis.

"This is the humane side of Mamata Banerjee. Political identities don't matter to her when someone is in crisis. This is how it should be…" he added.