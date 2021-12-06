Mamata demands thorough probe

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the killing of over 10 civilians by security forces in Nagaland. Banerjee also demanded "justice" for the victims and their family members.

"Worrisome news from #Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!" the Chief Minister tweeted.

A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress comprising MP Prasun Banerjee, MP Aparupa Poddar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen and former AG of Mizoram Biswajit Deb will be visiting Nagaland on Monday to stand beside the families of those killed and injured in the heart-wrenching incident.