Mamata demands immediate arrest of ex-BJP spokespersons

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Kumar Jindal for their recent controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed that drew widespread condemnations from several Islamic nations, and demanded their immediate arrest.



"I do not want to take their names but I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony," she added.

Banerjee said BJP had done it deliberately to divert the attention of people from burning issues like mounting unemployment, poor financial management and its failure to pay the money meant for 100 days' work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Shekhar Ray had said on Wednesday that under Sections 153 A and 295 (A), the persons could be arrested even without any warrant.

Calling the statements made by the BJP spokesperson as a "heinous and atrocious crime" Banerjee said it was made to create confusion among the masses. "BJP does not know anything except spreading hatred and dividing communities and confusing the people of this country."

The Chief Minister said the BJP has lowered the image and prestige of India before the eyes of the world. "India has always been respected for its liberal views and is known to accept all religions, caste and creed. BJP is trying to destroy the country by its divisive politics."

India has recently faced diplomatic heat with strong reactions by Islamic countries to the controversial comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad.

She added that the BJP had controlled the national media and through them, it's beating its own trumpet. "They have ruined the country economically and socially. They let loose one community against the other and this is their policy."

Criticising the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, she said: "It should be BJP Ka Saath, BJP ka Vikas. It is just the development of BJP and nothing else."

Banerjee said Bengal had never walked on the path of division. "Bengal is a state where people from different communities, cultures, and religions have been staying peacefully and happily for generations. Now, BJP is trying to destroy the social fabric."

Banerjee maintained that "India is such a country where those who try to destroy its unity are punished." She asked the people to maintain cool and not to get swayed by any provocation.