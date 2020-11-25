Mamata declares Panchanan Barma's birth anniversary as a state holiday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced holiday on the birthday of Rajbanshi leader and reformer from Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma.



The day after announcing holiday on birthday of Birsa Munda, Banerjee on Tuesday announced holiday on Barma's birthday that is on February 11. She announced while addressing the administrative review meeting at Rabindra Bhavan in Bankura.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday also announced development of the places of worship of Manasa Devi mainly in Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram districts.

Following the request of MLA Shyamal Santra, Banerjee directed the concerned officers to take up projects for development of the places of worships of Manasa Devi.

She also announced the Bagdi Cultural Board and Matua Development Board. Bagdi Development Board is headed by Chandan Majhi of East Burdwan. The other members are from West Burdwan, Purulia, Hooghly and Bankura. Rs 5 crore has also being sanctioned for the board.

The 31-member Matua Development Board is headed by Mamatabala Thakur as its chairperson. Banerjee also sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the board.

Following direction of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that work of digitizing thousands of old manuscripts of literature during the time of Mallabhum rajas has been taken up.

It will be put up in the public domain. It will benefit researchers from all across the world.