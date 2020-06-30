Mamata declares July 1 Doctors' Day a state holiday in Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared July 1, Doctors' Day to be a state enlisted holiday as a mark of respect for all the frontline warriors including lakhs of doctors, medical professionals, paramedical staff and even police engaged in this battle against COVID-19 in the state, putting their lives at risk.



Banerjee has also urged the Centre to declare it as a national holiday. She urged other states as well to declare a holiday on this day as a mark of gratitude.

"We observe July 1 as Doctors' Day. The credit goes to Bengal as it had originated from the state. It is also the birth and death anniversary of the second Chief Minister of Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Today, the entire world is under the grip of the pandemic. In such a situation, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other health workers are extending exemplary service by working round-the-clock to mankind. As a befitting tribute to the health workers, we are announcing a state holiday on Doctors' Day," the Chief Minister said adding that the "Daktar Ratna" ceremony cannot be organised this year due to the virus outbreak.

The Bengal government has ensured health insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for all frontline workers.