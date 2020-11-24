Mamata declares Birsha Munda's birth anniversary as a holiday

Kolkata: Paying tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced holiday on his birthday after visiting hamlets of schedule tribe community at Benkia village of Khatra in Bankura.



"A few days ago honourable Union home minister came here. It was just a show off to have food at the house food at the house of a tribal family. As the food was prepared outside and he ate nothing prepared by the family. He had even garlanded a statue of a hunter stating it to be that of Birsa Munda. We respect hunters as well as they are also our brothers. But what is the need of taking shelter of false claims? You all vandalized the bust of Vidyasagar and again garlanded a hunter's statue instead of Birsa Munda. People will not forgive you all for all these wrong deeds," Banerjee said adding that the state government is declaring holiday on Birsa Munda's birthday that is on November 15 and supporters of Maa Mati Manush have already taken a move to set up a statue of the tribal freedom fighter in Bankura. It was on November 5 when controversy cropped up over garlanding the statue of a hunter mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda by Shah during her visit to Bankura.

During her interaction with the people from schedule tribe community, Banerjee had enquired from them whether they were getting free-of-cost food grains on time. She also asked them whether they are receiving the benefits of Sasthya Sathi scheme and elderly people are receiving pension under Jai Johar scheme. In reply the villagers have expressed their satisfaction saying that the schemes have helped them a lot to survive at the critical time of Covid.

Giving respect to the request of the villagers Banerjee sat on a cot during her visit to the village despite her busy schedule on the way to Sidhu Kanu ground at Khatra to attend the public distribution programme. The villagers were found elated with the Chief Minister spending time with them enquiring about their health and if they need any support. The villagers have urged Banerjee to help them get pucca houses.

Banerjee later said: "I have assured them all support to get concrete houses as 10 lakh more houses will be built and already 50 lakh houses have been constructed in the state under the scheme."

She also enquired them whether they have a caste certificate or not before leaving the place with assurance of visiting the place again.

The Chief Minister also attended a Jagadhatri Puja in Bankura. She was accompanied by her party MP Kalyan Bandypadhyay in her tour to Bankura where she will be holding the administrative review meeting on Tuesday afternoon after attending the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.