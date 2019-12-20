Mamata dares Centre to hold referendum on CAA, NRC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dared the BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and NRC," Banerjee said at a rally in Kolkata.



At one breath, she also added that the BJP government should resign if the majority say "no" to the CAA and NRC.

Banerjee, who has been leading mammoth rallies against the CAA for four days in a row now, also said the BJP was buying skullcaps for its cadre, who were then wearing them while vandalising public property.

Addressing a gathering at Rani Rashmoni Avenue, she said: "On the basis of strength no one is allowed to pass an Act that flouts the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution. We are not going to allow this and will carry on with the movement until it is withdrawn." She further added: "BJP is living in a fool's paradise if they think that by having a majority in Parliament, they can do whatever they feel like."

She urged people from all walks of life irrespective of their political and religious backgrounds to come out on the street as "it is not a movement of the Hindus and the Muslims but has taken the shape of a national upsurge where the existence of every Indian is at stake."

She further maintained: "BJP wants to make the Citizenship Amendment Act a fight between Hindus and Muslims. It is buying skull caps for its cadres, who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community. We are not living in this country at the mercy of others."

Banerjee said a meeting will be held at Park Circus Maidan on Friday. "Tomorrow is the Friday namaz and BJP may try to create trouble. Do not get swayed by any kind of provocation and keep your eyes and ears open," she maintained.

She said it is a shame that after 73 years of Independence, the Indians have to prove their citizenship. "It is an insult if one has to prove the date of birth of their parents who might have passed away many many years ago," she asked adding: "Can the BJP leaders bring the birth certificates of the parents who had died many years ago?"

Banerjee further added: "BJP did not take part in the freedom movement of the country and the subsequent development that took place. It believes only in divisive politics to make gains. BJP got 38 percent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and should always remember that the Opposition got 62 percent votes."

At the start of the meeting, Trinamool leaders including Mala Roy and Dola Sen, party's MPs and Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja tied "rakhis" as a mark of communal harmony. Rabindranath Tagore had tied "rakhis" on the hands of the Muslims to protest against the proposal to partition Bengal in 1905.

Banerjee said Bengal is a place of communal peace and harmony as preached by Swami Vivekananda, Tagore and Nazrul and any attempt to create a dent will be dealt with sternly.