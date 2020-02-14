Mamata criticises shooting incidents in Delhi, attack on rape victims' kin in UP

Durgapur (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised recent incidents of shooting in Delhi and attacks on family members of rape victims in Uttar Pradesh, and said the law-and-order scenario was not like this in her state.

She said police in West Bengal always takes up all complaints on priority basis and then verifies them.

"There are incidents of shooting in Delhi over trivial issues. In Uttar Pradesh, in a rape case they are either killing the parents or putting the victim girl on fire. In West Bengal, cases are first registered, verified and then action is taken," Banerjee said at an administrative meeting held here.

She further advised police to verify complaints and prepare case diaries properly.

The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that there were several agencies working in the garb of NGOs to spread hatred among people.

Referring to the Malda mass marriage, Banerjee alleged that it was an attempt at religious conversion.

"We will not allow any religious conversion here in West Bengal. We do not want to live on anybody's mercy. In the name of mass marriage of young people, they tried to go do religious conversion," she said.

"If needed, police will fix up such marriages through community development programmes," the chief minister said.

She also claimed that surveys were being conducted by banks and post offices as they were "used" by the Centre to collect data in order to "manipulate" the CAA-NRC-NPR.

"I have full respect for bank officials. But there are a few people who are planning it politically. I am repeatedly telling the municipalities not to conduct any surveys. There are some people who are trying to do this," she said.

Banerjee also criticised state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for substantially raising the price of non-subsidised domestic cooking gas across the country.

"The price of gas cylinders has gone up by Rs 300 in seven months' time. It's too much," she said.

The increase was announced a day after the Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Assembly polls.