Mamata convenes emergency meeting with senior leaders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting at her residence on Saturday to clear confusion that has been spread by a section of the media along with certain social media posts.



Party veterans, including Partha Chatterjee, secretary general, state president Subrata Bakshi, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya will attend the meeting. Party's all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also be present for the meeting.

For quite some time, confusion has been created by some vernacular newspapers and private television channels regarding an alleged power game "between Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek".

Also, confusion has been deliberately created over the party's decision on 'One Person, One Post' on social media. Stories on "strained" relationship between Trinamool Congress and I-PAC are being circulated.

It is alleged that I-PAC is keeping a tab on the leaders and has played a key role in nominating candidates for the civic elections.

I-PAC on Friday in a tweet demolished the allegations and said "I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being 'allegedly (mis)used'".

It was learnt that Mamata Banerjee wanted to clear the confusion once and for all.

Already, party leaders have been asked not to make statements that may tarnish the image of the party. She has also asked the leaders not to indulge in loose talk.