Mamata congratulates Sudhir for winning gold in CWG

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday congratulated Sudhir for winning gold in men's heavyweight para powerlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Banerjee, who is on a four-day official visit to New Delhi, wished the weightlifter a great future ahead.

My heartfelt congratulations to Sudhir for winning gold in para powerlifting in Commonwealth Games, 2022. May you touch greater heights and create new milestones! Best wishes for a bright future ahead, Banerjee tweeted.

Sudhir, a bronze medallist of the 2018 Asian Para Games, clinched the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday.

He broke the Games record by scoring a total 134.5 points after lifting 208 kg in his first attempt and 212 kg in his second effort.

His win brought the sixth CWG gold medal for the country this time.



