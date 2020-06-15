Mamata condoles the actor's demise
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock at the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She expressed her condolences to his family members, friends and admirers.
"Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends and everyone who admired his work," Banerjee tweeted.
Abhishek Banerjee, national president of Trinamool Youth Congress and MP, condoled the death of the "young and talented" actor. In a Facebook post, he has stated: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic demise of young and talented action Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans in this time of grief."
The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim condoled the actor's death.
