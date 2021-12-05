Mamata condoles death of veteran journalist Vinod Dua

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of veteran journalist Vinod Dua.



Sixty-seven-year-old Dua died in a hospital in Delhi on Saturday, his daughter Mallika Dua had said.

"I deeply mourn the death of prominent journalist Vinod Dua. He had made imprints of success for a long time. He was one of the torchbearers in news reading on television," Banerjee said in a statement in Bengali.

"He was a fearless journalist who got Padmashri in 2008 for his contribution in the field of journalism and society," the statement added.