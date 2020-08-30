Mamata condoles death of renowned lawyer & politician Kashikanta Moitra

Kolkata: Renowned lawyer and politician Kashikanta Moitra died in the city on Saturday.

He was 95-years-old. He was the father of late Dr Subrata Moitra who died a few years ago. Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened by the death of veteran lawyer and politician Kashikanta Moitra. He was an MLA from Krishnanagar and Krishnanagar east Assembly constituencies. His death will create a void in Bengal politics." Recalling her long association with Moitra she tweeted: "I had a long association with him and he had great affection for me."

Son of Pandit Lakshmi Kanta Moitra, a well-known Congress leader, he was associated with many welfare organisations.