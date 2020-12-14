Mamata condoles death of Radhika Ranjan Pramanick

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and five-time MP, Radhika Ranjan Pramanick, died in the city on Sunday. He was 88.

He is survived by four sons and two daughters. In a statement condoling the death of the veteran politician, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled her long association with Pramanick. Banerjee also recalled how he joined Trinamool Congress from CPI(M). He was very close to Banerjee and was a MLA from Magrahat-East. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for five terms from Mathurapur constituency.

"My condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Banerjee said. Born in 1932, Pramanik joined the Left movement as a student. When the party got divided, he joined the CPI(M). He became a MLA in the United Front government in 1967 and 1969. He was a MLA from 1971 to 1977.

When the Left Front came to power, he became a MLA in 1977 and remained in the post till 1987.

He joined Trinamool Congress in 2003. He became a MP from Mathurapur (SC) seat five times.

He left the CPI(M) to protest against the highhandedness of the leaders who had distanced themselves from the masses. He was associated with the operation Barga movement.