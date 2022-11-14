Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on TMC's behalf

Kolkata: Condemning her ministerial colleague Akhil Giri's controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised to her on behalf of the TMC.



"I condemn Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don't support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague. The party has already cautioned Giri," Banerjee said.

She added it was not the culture of her party to make such personal comments.

"We respect the President a lot. She is a very sweet lady. I apologise for the comments. Beauty is not about how you look. It is about how you are from the inside," she said.

"Somebody has committed a mistake and we are opposing it, we aren't supporting it. But every day, the language that is being used to make statements and the lying that is continuing is unacceptable," Banerjee added.

West Bengal Correctional Administration Minister Akhil Giri on Saturday drew widespread criticism, including from Trinamool Congress, for making controversial remarks on President Murmu. After the video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for making the remark.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale also tweeted in response to Giri's comment: "This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard."