Mamata coins new slogan 'Ami Noi Amra' at district meeting

West Midnapore: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced the slogan "Not me but us" and cautioned those leaders of stern action who will put themselves above the party and work for their own interest.



Addressing her party workers at College Ground here on Wednesday afternoon, she said: "Our slogan is 'Not me but us' and I warn those leaders, though few in number, who will put themselves above the party and work for their own interest."

Addressing a mammoth rally here on Wednesday afternoon, she thanked the workers who work relentlessly to strengthen the party. "How many leaders sit on the dais? Only a few. There are lakhs of workers sitting as the audience. They are our asset and I salute them who work hard to strengthen the base of our party," she said, adding: "From now on, I will hold a workers' meet in the districts where I will visit for the administrative review meetings."

Banerjee said: "Trinamool Congress is my dream and if we work together, we can win Delhi." She said she will come to Midnapore again on August 9 — the day of Quit India Movement and attend a rally. "Midnapore has produced so many revolutionaries and I believe Midnapore should show the way."

The Chief Minister maintained that the state government has implemented schemes for all-round development of Midnapore. A proposal to upgrade the Midnapore College which is currently celebrating its 150th year into a university will be placed before the Cabinet soon.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Centre, she said: "The Centre is looting the common people by hiking prices of domestic gas, petrol and diesel. It's an anti-people government. They have earned over Rs 17 lakh crore by raising fuel and gas prices."

"It is now busy selling the central PSUs," she added.

She also maintained that the Centre was not releasing funds to Bengal under the MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), as a result of which the state government was unable to make payments to the beneficiaries.

She urged party workers to ask the BJP leaders who will be visiting the districts to take up the matter with the Centre and get the money released.

"We should protest democratically and whenever BJP leaders visit the districts, you should ask them to take up the matter with the Centre and force them to release the money."

She said there was a time when people in Belpahari used to consume ants for survival. Their condition has improved and various schemes initiated by the state government like Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar have benefitted them. She said the Duare Sarkar camps will be set up between May 21 and 31 and requested those who have faced problems in getting the benefits to visit the camps. Works, including installation of tubewells whose estimated cost is maximum up to Rs 5 lakh, can be taken up at Paray Samadhan camps.

She maintained: "I love the workers who always work for the people and help them in need. A leader is one who has earned the respect of others."

Trinamool leaders, including Ajit Maity, Manas Bhuniya, Dev, June Malia were present at the meeting.