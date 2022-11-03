Mamata calls on Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, leaders say politics was not discussed

Chennai/ Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin here on Wednesday and the two leaders said politics did not come up during their discussion.



Banerjee said the purpose of her Chennai visit is to attend a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan on November 3 and her meeting Stalin was "out of courtesy".

"I think it is my duty to meet Stalin ji and have a cup of coffee, what is popular in Chennai and we said Namasthe and Vanakkam." She called on Stalin at his Alwarpet residence here.

She said: "When two political leaders are together, then we can talk something, what may not be political interest of the people, but there is something for development and other things also. I think development is bigger than the political one."

To a question related to the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Banerjee said she was not inclined to make any comment about any political party.

Addressing the media persons, Stalin hailed Banerjee as a dynamic personality and said nothing was discussed about politics or polls, apparently hinting at the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said Banerjee's visit was a "courtesy call".

He said he has accepted her invite to visit Kolkata as her guest. Following the about 20-minute meeting, the two leaders spoke to reporters. Senior leaders Duraimurugan, TR Baalu and party Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi were present.