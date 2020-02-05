Mamata calls for naka-checking across Bengal

Krishnagar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the police to intensify naka-checking throughout the state, as she claimed that BJP is using vehicles to ferry arms and bombs.



Addressing the administrative review meeting here on Wednesday afternoon, Banerjee said: "The police should intensify naka-checking as cars with fake press and police stickers are being used to ferry arms. Some BJP Mandal leaders were caught when they were ferrying arms and bombs in East Burdwan. We will have to intensify our vigil and ensure that no person is harassed in the name of naka-checking," she said, adding: "Stern action should be taken against those who will be found harassing people in the name of naka-checking. Ensure that no police sticker is put up on private cars," she said.

Rajiva Sinha, state Chief Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, state Home Secretary and Virendra, Director General of Police, along with all department secretaries and additional chief secretaries attended the meeting. Banerjee said she had the information that a section of police were helping truck drivers carry stones to use village roads. These trucks are causing extensive damage to the village roads.

She asked the superintendent of police to intensify vigil and take stern action against the truck drivers and the policemen who had showed them the rural roads.

Banerjee asked the Director General of Police to hold video conference with all the district magistrates and superintendents of police and make them aware of the Path Bandhu scheme.

She expressed her displeasure when some senior police officials of the district said they had not heard about the scheme. Under the scheme, local youths like shopkeepers and small vendors who stay close to the spots which are vulnerable to road accidents, are given training by the state Health department.

They are given kits so that in case of emergency they can provide some relief to the accident victim before sending the person to hospital.

Banerjee expressed satisfaction when the Chief Secretary informed her about the mobile application which she inaugurated, which will help the SC and ST people get the caste certificate if their parents already have them within a week, while the first timers will get it within 15 days.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the old circuit house that has been renovated and named it Ghurni, while the new circuit has been named Churni after a local river by her. She also released a book on Nadia's rich culture and heritage on Wednesday.