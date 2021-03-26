Mamata Banerjee will win with over 50K votes from Nandigram: Dev

Midnapore: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will win with more than 50,000 votes from Nandigram, said the party's MP actor Dev.



Dev held a road show at Nandigram as a part of election campaign for Banerjee. "I am overwhelmed seeing the turn out of the number of people and party workers inbtiday's rally. It shows that our beloved leader Mamata Banerjee will surely win with atleast 50,000 votes from the seat. This is not my overconfidence. But I am saying just by seeing the turn out today," said Dev.

He further urged people to cast votes in favour of Trinamool Congress at all constituencies in the state to ensure that Trinamool Congress forms government for the third consecutive term.

Dev led a colourful rally with thousands of people attending the same.

Party workers were found carrying cut outs of Mamata Banerjee and shouting slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye".

Dev was also found travelling on a decked up tableau from where he not only waived at the people standing on both sides along the road but also shouted slogans in favour of Trinamool Congress and urged people to ensure that "Didi becomes Chief Minister for the third consecutive

term".

Dev, who has been campaigning for the past few weeks for the party at different places, went to Nandigram on Thursday. He also interacted

with local Trinamool Congress

workers. Banerjee would be present in Nandigram from March 28 evening and would lead two rallies on March 29 and 30.