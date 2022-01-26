Mamata Banerjee is political Messi: Jay Prakash Mazumdar

Kolkata: Internal feud within the BJP that led to the suspension of Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari, took a new twist on Tuesday as the former hit out at some Central and state leaders of the party for deliberately weakening BJP ahead of state Assembly elections.



This has also created a new political equation in Bengal as Majumdar heaped praises on Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee by comparing her with soccer legend Leonel Messi. To show the weakness within his own party, Majumdar said: "One who plays for two days cannot match Messi".

Reacting to Majumdar's statement, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: "We have been saying this for a long time. He has finally spoken the truth. He might have said this late but it is true. Youth TMC leader Sudip Raha said: "Mamata Banerjee is Messi of politics. BJP does not know how to play but has come for the match."

Training his gun at a faction within his own party Majumdar said that BJPs success in the last parliament election in 2019 did not go down well with some Central leaders and a section of state leaders became active to ruin the prospect of the party in the Assembly polls. Some leaders in Bengal who helped BJP win 18 seats in the Parliament elections were dumped by a faction within the party that started hiring leaders from other parties and other state. As the Assembly election came closer, these leaders became more active and damaged the prospect of BJP.

It was stated that state president Sukanta Majumdar temporarily suspended both the leaders as they spoke against the party.

Tiwari has already slammed BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and state general-secretary (organisation) Amitabha Chakraborty. Tiwari and Majumdar who were served showcause notices on Sunday and then temporarily suspended on Monday held a press conference on Tuesday.