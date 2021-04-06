Mamata Banerjee can only bring further progress in Bengal, says Jaya Bachchan

Kolkata: If Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is voted to power again, Bengal will witness further development, said actor-turned—Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya Bachchan on Monday while addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Monday.

Bachchan said she was in Bengal as her party president, Akhilesh Yadav, had asked her to campaign for TMC during the ensuing state Assembly polls. The MP lauded Mamata Banerjee for putting up a lone fight against 'all atrocities' to establish democratic rights for every person in Bengal. "I am privileged to have been assigned this task (campaign for TMC). If Mamata ji is voted to power and becomes the Chief Minister for the

third time, there will be steady development in Bengal," Bachchan said.

Bachchan said they (indirectly referring to the BJP) had broken her head and leg but failed to break her heart and mind (determination). "It is unique that a single woman is putting up a war against the leaders from Delhi and other places," she added. Without naming the BJP, she said: "Don't hijack my religion and never ever try to snatch democracy and democratic rights from me."

Later, in the evening Jaya Bachchan took part in a roadshow in support of Aroop Biswas who is Trinamol's nominee in Tollygunge. She waived at the people who waited on both sides of the road to see her. Thousands of TMC workers took part in the procession. Biswas a three-time MLA from Tollygunge is facing the BJP candidate Babul Supriya, Union minister of state for Forest.

Bachchan will take part in three roadshows on April 5, 6 and 7.