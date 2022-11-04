Mamata attends Bengal Guv's family function in Chennai

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the 80th birthday celebrations of Governor La Ganesan's elder brother in Chennai on Thursday. She had left for Chennai on Wednesday afternoon. The birthday function was held at Ram Theatre auditorium near Kodambakkam.



Besides Banerjee, noted actor Rajinikanth, among other dignitaries, attended the celebrations.

Banerjee was greeted by artistes playing a traditional percussion instrument (known as 'Chenda melam').

In a video that has gone viral, Banerjee was seen greeting the drum players before she gestured for the sticks (used to play the drum) to be given to her. As the Chief Minister started playing the drum, the artistes changed their beats to match hers.

At the programme, Banerjee interacted with actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and MK Stalin, including other politicians and intellectuals of Tamil Nadu. The Governor along with his wife and family had attended the Kali Puja at Banerjee's residence on October 24, and had invited her to attend the 80th birthday celebrations of his elder brother in Chennai.

Earlier, Banerjee had called upon the Governor at Raj Bhavan after he returned from the hospital.

Banerjee had met Stalin at his residence on Wednesday evening and held a discussion that both the leaders dubbed as "non-political".