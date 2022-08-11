Mamata at MB's newly-built tent
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the state government would give Rs 50 lakh for the development of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club at the inauguration ceremony of a newly-built club tent in Kolkata. She also stated that her government would provide financial assistance and jobs to the two athletes from Bengal — Achinta Sheuli and Sourav Ghosal — who made the country proud by clinching medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The state government will give Rs 5 lakh to Achinta Sheuli, who won the gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting event. Sourav Ghosal, who bagged the bronze medal and his maiden singles title in squash, will be given Rs 2 lakh. This apart, both the athletes will be felicitated by the state government on 'Khela Dibas'.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for eighth time in 22 years10 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Community Forest Resource Rights...10 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Justice UU Lalit appointed 49th CJI, to take oath on Aug 2710 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban): Cabinet okays extension of urban...10 Aug 2022 7:38 PM GMT
SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds10 Aug 2022 7:37 PM GMT