Mamata at MB's newly-built tent

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the state government would give Rs 50 lakh for the development of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club at the inauguration ceremony of a newly-built club tent in Kolkata. She also stated that her government would provide financial assistance and jobs to the two athletes from Bengal — Achinta Sheuli and Sourav Ghosal — who made the country proud by clinching medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The state government will give Rs 5 lakh to Achinta Sheuli, who won the gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting event. Sourav Ghosal, who bagged the bronze medal and his maiden singles title in squash, will be given Rs 2 lakh. This apart, both the athletes will be felicitated by the state government on 'Khela Dibas'.