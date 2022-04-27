Mamata asks all partymen to take part in 'Janosanjog Jatra' from May 5

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has instructed all party leaders to take part in 'Janosanjog Jatra', which will commence from May 5. According to TMC sources, the programme, yet to be christened, would, in all likelihood, give common people an opportunity to register the complaints and grievances, much like the successful 'Didi ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) initiative.



'Didi ke bolo' initiative—through which people can directly contact with the Chief Minister and lodge their grievances— is likely to start from May 2. The first phase of 'Didi ke bolo', in which a toll free number was given, had been a huge success. Thousands of people, who had contacted with her, got relief.

Under 'Janasonjog Jatra', the leaders will go to the people with a view to build intimate contact. They will have to listen to their grievances and try to give them relief. The initiative has been taken up to the block level.

The leaders will also tell the people about various schemes taken up by the state government and how those have benefitted people. They will also give replies to the canards spread by the BJP to divide society. The success of the state government like issuance of caste certificates, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Sabuj Sathi and Lakshmir Bhandar will be highlighted during the drive.

The drive will be held in view of the martyr's day programme on July 21. In 2020 and 2021, the event which is the biggest annual programme of Trinamool Congress was held virtually. Senior party leaders said in view of the sharp fall in Covid cases the meeting is likely to be held at the usual venue in presence of the leaders and workers at Esplanade.

Meanwhile, many party leaders in the districts have received calls from the party's national general secretary, who wanted to know about the organisation. Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that the party will not tolerate involvement of any leader with corruption and if the charges are proved they will be thrown out of the party.

From 2016, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have felt that the party's electoral success is largely due to the well-knit organisation that has been set up over the years. The 'janasangjog' will be a test for the organisation before July 21.

The July 21 meeting holds special significance in 2022 in view of the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Trinamool will try to get as many seats as possible in the Lok Sabha poll to help the party to stand on a rock solid foundation in the Parliament.