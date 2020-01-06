Mamata asks admin to intensify vigil to avoid untoward incident

Kakdwip: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, apprehending influenced disturbances, on Monday, directed administrative officials of South 24-Parganas to intensify their vigil to prevent any kind of communal tension that may be created by some people or groups during Gangasagar Mela 2020.



Addressing the administrative review meeting here on Monday afternoon, the Chief Minister said: "Ensure that nobody gets any chance to distribute pamphlets or give speeches that may incite communal tension." She also directed administrative officials and police personnel to stay alert and ensure CCTV coverage of the entire Gangasagar Mela ground. She also asked the district administration to install CCTVs at all the vulnerable points and ensure that they work round the clock. "It's often seen that the CCTV cameras do not work or their directions are changed," she added. The district administration has set up a team to monitor all the CCTV cameras.

Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary; Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary; all departmental secretaries, all MLAs of South 24-Parganas including Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker, attended the administrative review meeting.

Banerjee said lakhs of people will attend the annual holy dip and steps have already been taken so that the pilgrims who come from different parts of the country can travel around Sagar Island smoothly and perform the rituals at the confluence of the Hooghly and Bay of Bengal on the day of Makar Sankranti peacefully.

The district administration will address the pilgrims through the public address system about the dos and don'ts, which they should follow during their stay at the Island.

Teams comprising MLAs have been formed to oversee the function of the district administration between January 11 and 17, when the pilgrims start pouring in. A team of MLAs has also been set up to look after the pilgrims during their stay in Kolkata. Moreover, the government has arranged an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh per person for all individuals visiting the Gangasagar Mela, journalists covering it and also for the government officials who are on duty at Sagar Island between January 11 and 17.

Sinha informed that the pilgrims will not have to wait for the high tide to cross the river to reach the venue as thorough dredging operation has already been carried out. The pilgrims will be able to cross the river for 23 hours through Channel I, while Channel III will be used for 20 hours. This will reduce the time to reach the mela ground, Sinha informed.

Work is on to complete the makeshift accommodation. Arrangements have been made to provide adequate drinking water.

Banerjee asked the administration to ensure that the vessels carrying them are not overloaded. Adequate lighting arrangements have been made at the mela ground too. The road leading to Sagar Island has been thoroughly repaired. "We must provide safety and security to the pilgrims and the administration should work together to make this grand event a success," said the Chief Minister.