Mamata announces three new devp schemes for people of Bengal

Kaliaganj: In her first visit to Kaliaganj since the victory of Trinamool Congress at the bypoll in the



Assembly Constituency, Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday initiated implementation of three new development schemes of her government, including Snehalaya from North Dinajpur itself.

Snehalaya is a scheme under which people, who are not entitled to get help to construct house under Banglar Abas Yojana, will receive financial support of Rs 1.20 lakh in two phases to build houses. The scheme was taken up after the Chief Minister received thousands of requests through her grievance redressal cell.

Banerjee on Tuesday also said that all senior citizens who receive pension after attaining 60 years of age, will come under the Joy Bangla project and will get Rs 1,000 on the first day of every month.

Earlier, they used to get the same amount once in three months or so. There will be an additional expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore from the state's exchequer for the project.

A new Karmasathi scheme has also been taken up, under which every year 1 lakh youths will be getting financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each, to become self-dependent.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the long-standing demand of the people has been met by upgrading Kaliaganj Hospital to a 100-bed one.

During the administrative review meeting, she also stressed that

"secondary generation" caste certificate applicants should get the same within seven days without any verification and there is an app as well to apply for the same. It should not take more than a month's time for new applicants.

Banerjee has also sanctioned an amount to set up a community hall at North Dinajpur.