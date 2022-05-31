Mamata announces setting up of a film city in Purulia to attract tourism

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, announced that a film city will be set up at Purulia, which will provide a big boost to tourism in the district.



The Chief Minister, during the administrative review meeting, inaugurated 35 projects in Purulia involving over Rs 288 crore that includes piped water project from Marble Lake, construction and expansion of several roads and substation for quality power supply among others.

Addressing the meeting at Rabindra Bhavan, Banerjee said the film city project will be built on 10 acres of land which will be provided by the state government and the work will be done by the industry chamber of Purulia.

A senior official of the state government reiterated that the availability of land will not be a big issue with fallow land being available in the district.

"The film city should come up on a prime location surrounded by forest and hills which will encourage people from other countries and states to visit Purulia," Banerjee said.

The Tourism department informed Banerjee of its plans to develop a religious tourism circuit involving Pakbirra, Ayodha, Telkupi and Deulghata in Purulia in collaboration with the Information and Cultural Affairs department.

Reacting to a proposal from the public representative from Puncha block in Purulia about developing a Jain temple at Pakbirra, which is over 100 years old, Banerjee asked the Tourism department to rejuvenate the shrine and beautify the same by creating a park around it.

"It can be declared a heritage and local artists should be roped in for making a DPR so that work can be expedited. The work can be done by spending Rs 2 crore shared equally among the Tourism and Information and Cultural Affairs department," she said.

Banerjee asked the Tourism department to set up more homestays in Purulia considering its enormous tourism potential.

Banerjee announced the constitution of a development board comprising the Lodha and Sabar tribal communities against a proposal that was received at an administrative meeting at West Midnapore and Jhargram.