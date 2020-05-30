Mamata announces Rs 6,250 cr relief for Amphan-hit regions

Kolkata: Despite financial constraints with no revenue generation in the past two months due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released a relief package worth Rs 6,250 crore for the Amphan-hit areas in the state where more than six crore people have been directly affected.



The Bengal government has already released a major portion of the funds by ensuring direct bank transfer of the special financial assistance in respective accounts of 1 lakh beneficiaries on Friday itself. The death toll due to the cyclone went up to 98 till date.

The benefits got transferred in the respective bank accounts immediately with the Chief Minister clicking on a button at Nabanna Sabhaghar during video conference with nine badly affected districts including Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Nadia, East Burdwan, North and South 24-Parganas and East and West Midnapore.

Giving a respite to people whose houses have been damaged, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 20,000 as the material cost to rebuild their homes and another Rs 28,000 as "wage cost from 100 days work scheme" to each of five lakh people in the initial phase while another five lakh people will be provided with the similar assistance in the next phase.

At the same time, 20 lakh farmers, whose crops were damaged, are receiving Rs 1,500 each on an average. The state government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore as financial support to these 20 lakh farmers. Similarly, each of the 1 lakh farmers, whose betel vines have been destroyed, will be receiving Rs 5,000 as material cost and another Rs 15,000 as wage cost from 100 days work scheme.

Banerjee also added that besides allotting Rs 2,900 crore for "individual benefits" of the affected people, the state government has also sanctioned Rs 1,550 crore for repairing of embankments, roads, tubewells, school buildings, drinking water facilities, power infrastructure, animal resource development, fisheries and horticulture.

The state government has also sanctioned Rs 800 crore to provide benefits under Krishak Bandhu Scheme to 46 lakh farmers and Rs 1,000 crore to provide benefits of Jai Bangla scheme for the month of June and July to 50 lakh beneficiaries.

Banerjee once again appreciated the role of the West Bengal State Electricity Development Corporation (WBSEDCL), and said all the 273 sub-stations and 100 per cent power supply was restored in 10 districts while 80 per cent in six districts apart from Pujali, Gaighata and Gobardanga.

She further maintained that 400 breaches have also been repaired while cleaning of 6,000 ponds and 1 lakh damaged houses. She said 10 lakh mangroves plantation will take place and repairing of tubewells will be carried out on a priority basis as it is an important source of safe drinking water in the majority of the rural areas of the state.

The Chief Minister also urged people from all quarters to come forward to extend support to help the people who are in distress due to the cyclone. She urged people to donate baby food, vegetables, foodgrains, new dresses and books as well.