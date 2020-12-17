Mamata announces Rs 300 cr heritage town project

Cooch Behar: While addressing a massive rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 300 crore development project for turning Cooch Behar into a heritage town. Hitting out at the BJP, Banerjee urged people from the region to extend support to her party in the forthcoming Assembly polls. She also announced a series of other development projects for the district.



An airstrip has also been developed by the TMC-led government at Cooch Behar to ensure air connectivity with Kolkata and other parts of the state.

In 2019, BJP won all 8 Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal including Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency, where Nisith Pramanik had managed victory with a meagre 54,000 votes.

Without naming Pramanik, Banerjee said: "People are witnessing torture after their victory in one Parliamentary election. BJP rewarded the person, who was thrown out by our party on the basis of a valid complaint. He somehow managed to win one election. But it is not going to happen anymore. Bengal begins with Cooch Behar as it comes first on the list of all Lok Sabha seats. So, winning Cooch Behar is a must for winning Bengal."

Banerjee announced Rs 5 crore and Rs 1 crore projects for development of Jalpesh Mandir and Shiv Jogya mandir respectively.

"We have undertaken development projects of Madan Mohan Temple. If needed we will do more," Banerjee said after speaking about her visit to the temple on Tuesday.

Expressing her love for Rajbangshi language, in which she had penned poems, the Trinamool Congress supremo stressed upon the development projects carried out by her government for the people from Rajbangshi community.

"We have launched Rajbangshi Abas Yojona under which 1100 houses were built," she said, adding that Panchanan Barma University, where more than 52,000 students study, is also getting Panchanan Nagar.

A museum is also being built named after Panchanan Barma. Taking a dig at the Centre for not raising Narayani Sena despite giving assurance, Banerjee mentioned about the Narayani Battalion brought up by her government with its headquarters at Cooch Behar.

Urging people to visit Duare Sarkar camps to avail the benefit of Swasthya Sathi schemes, Banerjee said: "Farmers now do not have to pay land tax for agricultural land and they can avail Krishak Bandhu card against self-declaration."

She also mentioned the development works that Cooch Behar district has witnessed in the past 9 years, including setting up of medical college and hospital, crucial bridges and other infrastructures.