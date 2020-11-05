Mamata announces Rs 10 cr grant for Matua welfare board

Kolkata: Taking up a series of development projects for people from different communities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a financial grant of Rs 10 crore to ensure further progress of the people from Matua community by setting up a development board.



The Chief Minister held a one-and-a-half-hour long meeting with representatives of different communities, including Matua, Bagdi, Bauri and Duley at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

After listening to the representatives, Banerjee ensured that their various demands are taken care of within the next seven days.

"We have decided to set up a development board for the Matua community and announce financial assistance worth Rs 10 crore for its functioning," Banerjee said, adding that the committee will be set up within the next few days.

The Chief Minister also specified the board's roles and responsibilities. "The newcomers may not know. But, I was in constant touch with Baro Maa for the past 25 years and also took initiative for her treatment. The development board will ensure the setting up of community centres, cultural developments and other social activities."

Banerjee also announced setting up of three separate cultural boards for Bagdi, Bauri and Duley community. Another separate board will also be created for the welfare of the Majhi community.

The state government will be providing Rs 5 crore financial grant to each of these communities. "The cultural boards are needed to be set up to preserve history and spread their literature, besides carrying out research work on eminent personalities from the communities.



The board will also work to extend necessary support to the people from the community as and when required," Banerjee said, adding that a state government official will be supporting each of the boards to carry out their work.

In another significant development, the Chief Minister announced that applicants seeking Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe certificates will now get the same within four weeks. The process of issuing the certificates will be simplified.

She announced that one will be eligible to get the certificate if any of his or her family members possess a document verifying their community status. It would, now, not be necessary to show any document prior to 1950. The state government has already created legal provision for the same.

At the same time, she also took a dig at the BJP, without naming the party. She said many get busy in tall talks when election approaches. "But we work round-the-year for people from all walks of life," Banerjee said, adding that two universities will be named after Gobordhan Tibbati Bauri and Kavi Chandidas.

The Chief Minister also heard the appeals of representatives from 'tant' and 'dokra' industry, 'chhau', 'baul' and 'kirtan' artistes. Besides announcing inclusion of the people from 'tant' and 'dokra' industry along with 'chhau' artistes in the Swasthya Sathi Prakalpa, she also directed concerned officials to initiate skill development programmes for youths from the Bauri community.

She also added that the state government is procuring produce of 'tant' weavers under Tant Sathi Prakalpa for three years. Once it gets completed, it will be extended for another three years.

In a landmark decision, Banerjee on November 4 announced giving unconditional land rights to all residents of refugee colonies in the state. Another 1.25 lakh freehold title deeds will be given with 25,000 in each phase. So far, 3.5 lakh title deeds have already been distributed.

Soon after knowing the demands of the people from different communities, Banerjee has directed all concerned officers to take care of the same that includes setting up of girls' school and ambulance in certain areas.