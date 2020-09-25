Mamata announces grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced financial support of Rs 50,000 for each of the Durga Puja organisers this year after declaring a set of guidelines for them to follow during the festival days, keeping in mind the pandemic situation.



"This year, the Puja organisers are facing difficulties as they are not getting much support from sponsors and advertisers due to the present economic situation following the nationwide lockdown. So, despite all financial constraints and even after spending more than Rs 2,500 crore to fight Covid, the state government has decided to extend support of Rs 50,000 to each of the Puja organisers," Banerjee said.

More than 37,000 Durga Pujas get organised in the state including 34,748 and 2,509 in the areas under the jurisdiction of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police respectively. There are as many as 1,706 Pujas that are organised by women-run committees. Last year, the state government had given Rs 25,000 to each of the Durga Puja organisers.

Extending further support in organising Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the state, the Chief Minister announced 50 percent discount in the tariff for power consumption in both the areas where supply is provided by the CESC and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The Puja organisers will also not have to pay any tax to civic bodies and Panchayats. She also directed the police to ensure additional support to the Durga Pujas organised by women and to ensure that all 10-year-old Pujas get registered by the police.

Most importantly, the Puja permissions this year can be applied online with the introduction of an app called 'Ashan' from October 2 onwards. The coveted Biswa Bangla Award for the best Pujas will also be carried out virtually. This year, the Red Road Carnival will not take place due to the pandemic situation.

Urging people to take all steps to avoid gatherings at the mandaps so that the cases do not spike after the Puja, Banerjee said: "The pandals should be kept open on three sides for air circulation. Physical distancing should be maintained at the Puja mandaps. The organisers also have to maintain a system so that no gatherings take place at the time of anjali, prasad distribution and sindur khela."

Circles can be drawn on floors to avoid gatherings among pandal hoppers. She also urged Puja organisers not to hold any cultural programme as it may lead to a heavy crowd.

In a bid to maintain physical distancing, Banerjee proposed separate entry, exit gates at the mandaps besides ensuring distribution of hand sanitisers and face masks. Pandal-hopping at night has also been allowed from Tritiya to Ekadashi. Police also have to take all precautionary measures by wearing masks, face shields and gloves to avoid getting infected while performing duty.

Banerjee also requested to avoid processions during immersion and police have to ensure proper illumination at all ghats besides keeping arrangements ready for any emergency situation. The Covid helpline has to be strengthened.

Taking a dig without naming BJP, Banerjee said: "There are some who are always there to find faults with the government. If we do not allow to organise Durga Puja, they will criticise us and when certain precautionary measures are given for holding the Puja smoothly, they will say restrictions have been imposed. Many want to create a riot in the state but Bengal stands for unity, peace and harmony."

The Chief Minister also announced a one-time grant of Rs 2,000 for 75,000 hawkers of the state as they had faced a difficult time due to the lockdown. Banerjee also announced a hike in the remuneration of ASHA workers and civic volunteers.