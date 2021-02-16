Mamata announces an investment of Rs 10K crore at 100-acre land

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced an investment of a whopping Rs 10,000 crore in the state with the Hiranandani Group's project to set up logistics and data centre park that will lead to a huge employment generation in the state.



Mumbai based Hiranandani Group has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 100-acre land at Uttarpara in Hooghly to set up the integrated logistics and hyper-scale data centre park by its companies GreenBase and Yotta respectively.

"Setting up of the logistics and hyper scale data centre park would generate huge employment opportunities. We will extend all support to the group for the project taken up for the state," Banerjee said while attending a programme at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

The logistic centre will comprise a modern and self-sustainable ecosystem consisting of 3-million square feet of industrial and warehousing space along with all necessary infrastructure of international standard. At the same time there will be a development of six hyper connected data centre buildings at the data centre park that will bring in 250 MW of cutting edge data centre capacity over the years to the state.

Darshan Kiranandani, Group CEO of the Hiranandani Group, said: "Bengal is the gateway to the East and it is an ideal hub for logistics and industrial development with excellent road, rail and riverine connectivity. Kicking off this project would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the government led by Chief Minister."

At the same time, the Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated four IT parks of Webel at Salt Lake Sector V, Rajarhat and Kalyani, creating more job opportunities. The IT parks have been developed at a cost of Rs 153 crore and 53 companies have already applied to set up their offices at the IT parks. She also inaugurated three power projects at Norugram in East Burdwan, Thakurnagar and New Administrative Building in North 24-Parganas. She also inaugurated the Public Health Engineering department's headquarter building "Nijolay" at Salt Lake that has been constructed at a cost of Rs 65.66 crore.