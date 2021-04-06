Mamata alleges BJP leaders' connection with Rose Valley Group

Chinsurah: Taking a dig at BJP for fielding Union ministers and MPs in Assembly polls due to lack of eligible candidates, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday lambasted the saffron camp's nominee from Chinsurah Assembly constituency Locket



Chatterjee "claiming her involvement' with the Rose Valley Group that was involved in a multi-crore ponzi scam.

"They often point fingers at us over the Narada and Saradha issue. But, I would like to say that they used to sit on the lap of Narada and Saradha. Babul Supriyo had once said Saradha (Group) was the first rose of the Rose Valley (Group) and Locket (Chatterjee) was the locket hung on the neck of the Rose Valley Group. I know all these in detail. But, not a single case was filed against them," Banerjee said while addressing a mammoth gathering at Chinsurah.

BJP has fielded four MPs including a Union minister to contest in the Assembly polls in the state, including Locket Chatterjee (former Hooghly MP) from Chinsurah Assembly constituency in Hooghly district. Supriyo is the party's candidate from Tollygunge pitted against Aroop Biswas of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"One of their MPs is contesting from Chinsurah Assembly constituency. She had won in Lok Sabha elections. Now, again contesting in Assembly polls. She may also contest in civic polls and then in Gram Panchayat election followed by election in the school board," Banerjee mocked the BJP.

Banerjee also took a swipe at the BJP for not having chosen local candidates for the constituency.

"I would like to ask that if your party (BJP) is so good, then why did you not find someone local to contest from Chinsurah. Basically, they do not give respect to their local leaders and field candidates from Kolkata. They did the same in both Parliamentary elections and now in Assembly polls. Besides, either they have rented candidates from Trinamool Congress or CPI(M)," she said.

Stating that Locket would, surely, not win the election, Banerjee said: "Contesting on BJP's ticket means income of a huge amount of money. They are distributing money like fire brigade sprays water using hose pipe. They spend crores to organise each of the public rallies. But, hardly bother about people's woes due to skyrocketing costs of essential commodities. Have you ever asked your MP about the abnormal hike in the price of cooking gas?"

Banerjee also slammed turncoat Prabir Ghoshal, who is contesting as BJP candidate from Uttarpara Assembly constituency.

"I seek apologies from the people here. The last time you voted for a person who left the party and joined BJP. It is better that such gaddars have left the party before the election. We have given tickets only to those who will not go to BJP," she said.

The TMC supremo urged people to vote in favour of all her party candidates inHooghly including Tapan Majumdar and Tapan Dasgupta.