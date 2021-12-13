Mamata, Abhishek in Goa

Kolkata/Panaji: TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reached Goa for a three-day visit to the state that is going for its Assembly polls in February 2022.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also reached Goa and will be accompanying the party chief during her series of political meetings and interactions with editors of various media houses in the state.

She is scheduled to meet senior editors at the International Centre in Goa at 1 pm on Monday followed by a meeting with the state's Trinamool Congress leaders at the same venue. She will be holding a public meeting at Benaulim from 3.30 pm on Monday itself. She has two back-to-back public meetings on Tuesday at Panjim and Assanora respectively.