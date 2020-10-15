Malls focus on safety protocols to tackle increasing footfalls ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata: With rising footfalls in the run-up to the Durga Puja festival, the authorities of shopping malls in the city are taking all health safety measures, including the use of ultraviolet rays to sanitise elevators and handrails, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. They also felt that strict adherence to safety guidelines has helped them attract visitors.

Leading shopping malls such as Acropolis, South City and Quest are currently experiencing a surge in footfalls ahead of Durga puja and expecting that number of visitors will further rise with multiplexes reopening from Thursday. "We are careful about safety protocols since the reopening of our mall and diligently following all the guidelines. We will allow people

up to 50 per cent of our standard capacity of around 50,000," Acropolis head K Vijayan

said.