Malda's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir to be awarded for academic excellence

Kolkata: Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda, along with 12 other schools in the state, will receive awards for academic achievement on Teachers' Day on September 5.



The function will be held virtually. Partha Chatterjee, the state Education minister, will announce the programme through video-conferencing with the respective District Magistrates. Students of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir have performed exceptionally well in Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams for the past few years.