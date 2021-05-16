Malda's mango farmers hopeful of bumper harvest

English Bazar: Mango farmers in West Bengal's Malda district are hopeful about a bumper harvest this year due to the clement weather and adequate rainfall.

Farmers said the constant rainfall since May 10 has been helpful for the crops, on the back of which they are expecting a record harvest this year.

If no major natural calamity happens over the next few weeks, the farmers said that they expect 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of production this year. However, the farmers said that even then they are apprehensive about making profits as COVID-related restrictions have been clamped in several states, including West Bengal.

Though food items have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown, they fear it will affect transport. Malda is one of the top mango producing regions of the country.

Mango is cultivated in 31,000 hectare of farmland in the district's eight blocks. English Bazar, Old Malda, Manikchak, Ratua, Harishchandrapur and Chachal have most of the mango orchards. Last year, 1.2 lakh metric tonne mangoes were destroyed in nor'westers. Around 2.40 lakh metric tonne production was recorded, officials said. No major damage to mangoes due to nor'westers or hailstorms was reported so far this year, Krishnendu Nandan, the Deputy Director of the district Horticulture Department, said on Saturday.

Besides langra, the other types of mangoes produced in the district are gutthi, laxmanbhog, gopalbhog, himsagar, amrapali, mallika, fazli and ashwina.

Farmers said mangoes from the district will be available in the markets in West Bengal within the next ten days. Following that, it will be available in neighbouring states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.

The mangoes are also exported to countries such as the UK and those in Europe.