Malda ZP under TMC's control again

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress has re-established its control over Zilla Parishad in Malda after its turncoat Sabhadhipati, Gour Chandra Mondol, tendered his resignation on Tuesday afternoon.

Gour Chandra Mondol submitted his resignation to the Divisional Commissioner after the High Court rejected his petition not to hold the no-confidence motion brought by TMC members against him. Mondol, a former Trinamool leader, had joined the BJP along with some ZP members before the Assembly election. He also contested from Manikchowk Assembly seat on BJP ticket and lost. After the Assembly election results were announced, many ZP members who had joined BJP began to come back to TMC. Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, TMC leader, said a no confidence motion had been moved against Mondol and it would have been taken up on July 8. Realising well that it would not be possible for him to face the no-confidence motion, Mondol resigned on Tuesday.

Chowdhury claimed that out of 37 ZP members, 23 members were with Trinamool Congress. He said as Mondol had resigned, there would be no-confidence motion and the name of the new Sabhadhipati would be announced shortly.