Malda voters want TMC: Benazir Noor

MALDA: With Malda bracing up for the Assembly elections in the seventh and eighth phase, Trinamool Congress has emerged as strong alternative of Sanjukta Morcha to stop BJP coming into power.



"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done a lot of development for the people. Especially, Duare Sarkar scheme has impacted people a lot. People have defected and shifted their mindset to Trinamool Congress," said Mausam Benazir Noor, president of Malda district TMC and Rajya Sabha MP, before starting a roadshow in Chanchal constituency on Saturday.

She reiterated that the Swasthya Sathi scheme is the most welcomed among the people. Over 80 percent of people of Malda have got the cards.

"Earlier, there were governments that have come into power. They had a lot of schemes for the poor. They never ensured when the schemes will be executed. Through Duare Sarkar, the people are getting the benefits directly under the Mamata Banerjee government," pointed out Noor.

She further pointed out that people have a mindset that TMC is Secular party.

"Malda is a flood prone area. A lot of people have lost their documents (residential proof) during flood. People here (Malda) will not vote for BJP. If NPR, CAA is implemented by BJP then they will be put up in detention camp if they fail to proof their citizenship proof," said Noor. In Assembly election 2016, the percentage of voters in Malda, where Muslims form just over 50 percent of the electorates, was recorded as 86 percent. On April 26, Habibpur (ST), Gazole (SC), Chanchal, Harishchadrapur, Malatipur and Ratua will go for polls. On April 29, Manikchak, Malda (SC), English Bazar, Mothabari,Sujapur and Baishnabnagar will go for polls.