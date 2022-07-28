Malda Silk Park: State to convene meet with shop owners

KOLKATA: West Bengal government will convene a meeting with the prospective shop-owners, who are ready to set up their shops at the Malda Silk Park that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a year back.



Senior officials of the state government said: "We have seen a demand for the silk product in Bengal and there have been multiple shops in and around English bazaar producing cotton thread and silk thread and so the area has been chosen to set up the silk park. Around 20 shop owners have already expressed their interest to set up their shops in the Park."

Another senior official of the state government said: "It was also decided that if any private investor wants to buy a plot in the park they can purchase it directly from the state government to set up their own shops. Moreover, around 200 temporary stalls will be set up in the silk park so that customers can buy products from these stalls during any mega sale or any occasion."

On Tuesday, a meeting was held regarding the prospects of the Silk Park at Madhughat.

The producers and entrepreneurs discussed a series of issues with officials of district administration.

They have demanded that the state government should take initiatives to encourage private investments in the production of silk garments and apparel in the district.

Malda is famous for silk production.

But the intrusion of Chinese silk has gradually affected the traditional silk industry in the district.

Those attached to production of quality silk have switched over to other sectors.

In 2009, the then Left government had sent a proposal to the Centre to set up a silk park to rejuvenate the silk production units in Malda.

"The Central government accepted the proposal and under the national fibre mission, a silk park was planned in Malda. It was a joint venture of the Central and state governments. The work of building the park started in 2013 and last year, the Chief Minister inaugurated the park," said Julfikar Ali, a silk producer of the district.

At the park, the east block is ready and the west block is on the verge of completion.

Recently, the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation had issued an advertisement, stating that 20 plots, measuring five cottahs to nine cottahs, would be offered on lease. The price per katha is Rs 80,000 and the lease will be for 30 years.