Malda killings: NIA probes if accused had links with blast case

kolkata: To decipher whether Md Asif—who had killed his parents, sister and grandmother in Kaliachak, Malda— has any links in the Khagragarh blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started collecting information about the 19-year-old youth.



Sources informed that one of the prime accused in Khagragarh blast case Ziaul Haque's residence is close to Asif's house in 16 Mile area of Kaliachak.

As Asif was also tech savvy and tried to hack into the Malda Police database, NIA officers are trying to find out whether any connection was there between him and Haque before the Khagragarh blast.

Meanwhile, on Thursday confidential statements of the brother and uncle of Md Asif, the prime accused of Kaliachak murder recorded in front of a magistrate on Thursday.

According to sources, police want Asif's brother Md. Arif and uncle Seesh Mohammad are witnesses in the case.

Though Asif had tried to kill Arif, he somehow managed to flee and took shelter at Mohammad's place.

Cops have come to know that Arif and Mohammad were threatened to get killed if they tell anyone about the four murders.

In a rare example of heinous crime, the 19-year-old youth killed his parents, grandmother and younger sister in February at Kaliachak in North Bengal's Malda district.

The decomposed bodies were recovered after four months of the incident on Saturday morning.

The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, but police suspect that failing to meet the demand of the accused by his parents could have led to the "cold-blooded murder".

The youth Mohammad Asif served spiked fruit juice to his parents, grandmother, younger sister and elder brother. He had dumped them into an underground water reservoir adjacent to his house.

Though his elder brother Mohammad Arif had managed to save his life and fled to Kolkata, the remaining four died inside the reservoir.

The matter came to light only when Arif returned to Malda on Thursday and lodged a complaint with Kaliachak police station on Friday.Meanwhile, probe into the matter is underway.