Malda killings: Accused sent to custody for 12 days

kolkata: The 19-year-old youth Md. Asif, who killed his parents, grandmother and younger sister has been remanded in police custody for 12 days on Sunday.



The police have also arrested his two friends for supplying Asif with illegal firearms and recovered five 9mm pistols and 10 magazines.

According to sources, during interrogation Asif confessed his crime and narrated the whole incident. He reportedly killed four of his family members by mixing some sort of poison in their fruit juice. Asif's brother Arif told the cops that his brother also tried to kill him as well.

Asif reportedly put leucoplast on their moth and dumped them inside the reservoir. Arif claimed that the leucoplast on his mouth somehow got loosened and he was saved.

Arif somehow managed to get out of the reservoir and flee from the spot on February 28. Controversy cropped up as why Arif reported the incident on Friday, almost after three and a half months. Cops are interrogating him as well to be sure that he is not involved in the crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Malda, Aneesh Sarkar said, "as of now we came to know that the murder was committed due to property related dispute. Though a portion of the property was transferred to Asif's name by his father Jawed Ali, he wanted to have more. However the information is not conclusive. We are probing to find out whether any other angle is there."

Meanwhile two of Asif's friends Sabir Ali and Mahafuz Sheikh have been booked under sections of the Arms Act. Asif is also an accused in the case as well. Ali and Sheikh on Sunday remanded to police custody for four days.