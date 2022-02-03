Malda: Five dacoits arrested with firearm

Kolkata: Five suspected dacoits have been arrested and a firearm and other equipment seized from their possession in Malda district, police said on Wednesday.



During patrolling, police nabbed the five accused, all residents of areas under the jurisdiction of English Bazar police station, at Jahaj Field on Tuesday night, an officer said.

A country-made pistol, a cartridge, an iron rod, a knife, a nylon rope and a sickle were seized from their possession, he said, adding that they had gathered to commit dacoity. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered.