Malda & East Burdwan: TMC expels 14 leaders for failing to withdraw their nominations

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) expelled 14 leaders who had filed nominations as Independent candidates in Malda and East Burdwan in the forthcoming municipal polls.



Earlier, Trinamool leadership had given a 48-hour deadline to the party leaders who had filed nominations as Independent candidates to withdraw their candidature. As they refused to withdraw the leaders have been expelled, stated Partha Chatterjee, veteran TMC leader.

In Katwa in East Burdwan Trinamool expelled two leaders for flouting party's discipline.

Aroop Biswas, treasurer of Trinamool and a member of the national working committee of the party said it had been decided that those who had flouted the party's discipline would not be spared. The party has so far expelled around 60 leaders in different districts. Mamata Banerjee, chairperson of Trinamool had said on Friday that as the party was growing every one would have to work to improve the organization of the party and those flouting the party's discipline would be taken to task.

Meanwhile, Soumitra Khan, BJP MP invited the expelled Trinamool leaders to join the saffron party.