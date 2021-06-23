Malda case: Cops recreate crime scene

KOLKATA: The police have reconstructed the crime scene of Kaliachak murder case on Tuesday. The 19-year-old accused, Md. Asif, showed the cops how he killed his parents, sister and grandmother by drowning. On Tuesday, cops took Asif to his house. Police also brought four mannequins for the purpose.

Though Asif showed the cops how he killed and dumped his family members, he is frequently changing his statement during interrogation.

Meanwhile, cops have opened the laptop of Asif and found several obscene videos. Police found that he was addicted to sex chat.

Apart from this, police have found a few drums full of chemicals which are suspected to be some sort of acid. Cops have also found a link from Asif's laptop and came to know that he had studied about how to dump the bodies.