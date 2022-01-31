Malda airport: Proposal for expansion likely to be placed at Cabinet meet

Kolkata: The state government is planning to take up expansion of the Malda airport by acquiring 37 acres of land. The proposal of the state Transport department will be placed at the cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Monday which will be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The state government plans to create 2000 metre runway which will facilitate the landing and departure of 90-seat aircraft at the airport.

The land that will be acquired belongs to private parties. According to sources in Nabanna, the district magistrate has already spoken with the land owners and most of them are ready to hand over their respective lands .

As per rules, if 60 per cent of the land owners are willing then the state government can acquire land.

However, the state is likely to come up with a compensation package for the land owners which may come up for discussion at the cabinet meeting. Banerjee had also announced such a package of Rs 10000 crores for the ones who get displaced or affected in some way or the other due to the Deocha Pachami coal mine in Birbhum.

However, the operation of big aircrafts from Malda airport will not be possible in the current circumstances as it needs at least 3,500 metre runway. Malda's present runway is 1050 metre and is currently lying unutilised.

After the land is acquired the state government will sign an agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and begin work for developing the infrastructure of Malda airport.

There is an existing airport at Bgdogra in North Bengal. AAI has already given the nod for flight operation at Balurghat and Cooch Behar airport after examining its infrastructure.

If the Malda airport also becomes functional then inter-state air travel will get a big boost.