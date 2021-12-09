Malda Airport can be expanded to a full-fledged one: Mamata

Malda: Stressing on further improving the air connectivity with districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced of developing Malda Airport to a full-fledged airport with land available to extend the runway by another 1000 metre.



While heading the administrative review meeting in Malda, the chief minister said: "Malda Airport can be developed to a full-fledged one. The land is available. If the runway can be extended by another 1000 metre on the available land, then only it can be upgraded to a full-fledged airport".

Banerjee also inquired about the present status of the airport from the district magistrate Rajarshi Mitra and directed him to look into all aspects of developing the same.

It needs a mention that after coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government gave additional emphasis on improving the inter-state air connectivity and mainly with the North Bengal districts, and the airstrips in different North Bengal districts were developed. The state Public Works Department had upgraded the airstrips.

"The airstrips in Cooch Behar, Malda and Balurghat have also been developed. The air-connectivity would further improve when the one in Malda would get turned to a full-fledged airport," the chief minister said.

It needs a mention that the Chief Minister had handed over 104 acres of land to the Bagdogra Airport authorities for its expansion and modernisation on September 30, 2020.

The chief minister had handed over the land during her the then visit to North Bengal considering that it would not only benefit Bengal but also Nepal, Bhutan and Sikkim.

The expansion work in the land adjacent to the existing airport would be carried out at a cost of at least Rs 500 crore. The expansion work is expected to get completed in two years time.