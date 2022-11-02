'Malaria cases on the rise in Bengal'

KOLKATA: At a time when dengue infection in various pockets has become a concern for the health department, a rise in malaria cases has also been reported. Around 1062 fresh dengue cases have been reported in the state on Wednesday.

According to health department sources, some patients are undergoing treatment at Beliaghata ID Hospital who are affected with both dengue and malaria at the same time. Sources said that over 13,000 malaria cases have been reported across Bengal from January till the end of August. Out of 13,000 total cases during this period, the maximum number of cases was reported during the period of July to August. More than 9,000 cases were found between July and August. Around 1,900 falciparum malaria cases have also been reported. Meanwhile, a 58-year-old woman from Narail, Bangladesh died at a private hospital in Dhakuria on Wednesday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, triggered by dengue haemorrhagic fever. She was also suffering from glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of cancer in the brain and spine, besides Hepatitis-B.

At least 55 people have so far died in the state out of which nearly around 19 are from Kolkata. As many as 596 fresh dengue cases were detected across the state on Thursday. The number of total tests remained at 3,368. In the wake of a rise in vector borne diseases infected cases, Chief Secretary of the state HK Dwivedi has directed all the urban bodies including the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, Panchayat and Rural Department to ensure that the breeding sources are reduced and larvicides are sprayed in the affected areas.