Makeover of 575 km of rural roads starts in N 24-Parganas

Kolkata: As part of the 'Pathashree Abhiyan', the state government has started constructing and repairing around 575 km of rural roads in North 24-Parganas.



During her recent visit to North Bengal, Banerjee had announced the new scheme under which 12,000 km of rural roads would be rebuilt across the state.

The project has kick-started in all 22 blocks of North 24-Parganas. According to the spokesperson of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the district, Rathin Ghosh, a detailed plan had been chalked out to rebuild roads in both panchayat and municipality areas.

"The rebuilding of 575 kms of rural roads is only one part of the overall development process initiated by the Chief Minister in the region. After Mamata Banerjee government came to power, roads and drainage systems in the region underwent a complete overhaul. She has strengthened the coordination between various government departments to carry out the development schemes smoothly," Ghosh said. Without naming BJP, Ghosh alleged that some political parties are trying to stall development projects in the state by encouraging communal politics and division among people on the basis of religion and sects.

It may be mentioned that under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, the Bengal government has seen 244 per cent increase in roads compared to that of the Left Front regime. Bengal is ahead of all states in improving road connectivity as 3,16,730 km road was constructed in the past nine years while a total 92,023 km road had been constructed in the state in the past 100 years.